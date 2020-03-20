CCSD, Teachers Union agreement allows educators to donate sick leave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District and Clark County Education Association reached an agreement that will allow teachers to donate sick leave to other teachers in the district.

“This is the kind of collaboration and support our team members need in these times of uncertainty, and we are proud that we were able to work with CCEA to make this happen,” Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks said.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the move was important and not part of their current approved bargaining agreement.

According to Jara, it will allow teachers and other licensed professionals to donate sick leave and use donated sick leave.

The CCEA said educators had pushed for the ability to help each other during the public health emergency the district is grappling with like so many others, leading to the agreement.

“Our members have expressed the desire to support each other through these unprecedented times,” CCEA President Vikki Courtney revealed in a news release. “With this agreement, licensed professionals can donate their sick leave to others who may be facing health issues or caring for loved ones who may have fallen ill due to COVID-19.”

The school district says plans on how the process will work are still being finalized. Teachers can expect to learn more in the next few days.