CCSD teachers share concerns over staffing shortages, COVID surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to a new semester for the Clark County School district is one day away.

However, the omicron variant is spreading and the increasing staffing shortages has some local teachers concerned about Wednesday’s outcome.

CCSD teacher, Ashley Moll described her frustration with the lack of details leading up to the first day back to class.

“My biggest concern is the lack of staff,” CCSD teacher Ashley Moll told 8News Now.

“I don’t know what is going to happen? I don’t know if they are going to show up or not show up,” Moll added.

For her, Tuesday’s work session was eye-opening as many of her fellow teachers were no-shows.

“Tuesday was a staff development day and we were all virtual and there were dozens of teachers out,” Moll said.

The Clark County School District says it’s aware of the staff shortages and issued this statement:

“CCSD will proactively monitor school staff absences to deploy central service personnel to assist at identified schools if needed.”

Fellow CCSD teacher Jennifer Bradley says the uncertainty of what she and her colleagues may be walking into is unsettling.

“Coming back from a break and getting news of how we are going to be even more short-staffed is very worrisome,” Bradley shared.

“Are they going to tell us in one day, Guess what, you all are online again? Should we get the kids prepared for that?” she added.

As for how the school district plans to monitor COVID-19, they assured students and staff that mitigation strategies are in place to protect the health of the students and staff through their cleaning protocols.