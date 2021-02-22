CCSD teachers return to classrooms in preparation for next week’s school openings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County teachers and some students will resume in-person classes in one week. On March 1, students in kindergarten through third grade begin hybrid learning.

Hundreds of teachers will be back on campus starting this week getting classrooms ready to welcome back those students.

The district has detailed its reopening plan in a 245-page guide for pre-K through third grade students whose families chose to return to in-person learning.

Garehime Elementary School Principal Ryan Lewis said he wants the returning students to feel safe and comfortable.

“But also trying to somewhat get things back to normal. Coming back to school and what it’s like being at school. Especially for these young kids. Kindergarteners have not been on campus all year. So, just stepping foot and being in the classroom is going to be a first time experience. Truly a first day at school for them.”

Students will either be in class on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Friday. Some students will continue will full-distance learning from home.

Vicki Kreidel, a second grade teacher who is also president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada, said she has some concerns.

“It’s because I worry about all of the employees in the district, and the students, even though everyone says students are at lower risk, they could still get sick and take it home.”

Kreidel adds that she wants everyone to be supportive, because this is a really stressful time for everyone.

The district is working to bring back other grade levels to campus, but there’s still no timeline for that.

If you’re a parent and still have questions, CCSD launched a webpage with reopening information.