CCSD teachers report for duty, students start Aug. 24

LAS VEGAS (LAS VEGAS) — Wednesday is the official start of a new year for teachers in the Clark County School District and many will be training and planning for online classes which start in less than three weeks.

Instead of preparing classrooms for the return of students, teachers are spending their time getting their virtual classrooms set up. CCSD is using Canvas which is an online classroom.

Teachers have as many as 13 days for professional development or training. According to CCSD, this entails virtual workshops on instructional and professional expectations during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s on the docket for that because I just want to be prepared. I don’t like going into a situation where I don’t know, you know, what’s required of me so I’m just hoping they really thought that process out,” said Kristan Nigro, CCSD teacher, Steve Schorr Elementary School.

CCSD says it’s trying to make sure teachers feel supported and are comfortable teaching online. This will also be an opportunity for them to ask questions about classrooms and coronavirus. Support staff are also expected to participate, as well.