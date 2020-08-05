CCSD teachers report for duty, students start Aug. 24

LAS VEGAS (LAS VEGAS) — Wednesday is the official start of a new year for teachers in the Clark County School District and many will be training and planning for online classes which start in less than three weeks.

Instead of preparing classrooms for the return of students, teachers are spending their time getting their virtual classrooms set up.  CCSD is using Canvas which is an online classroom.

Teachers have as many as 13 days for professional development or training. According to CCSD, this entails virtual workshops on instructional and professional expectations during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s on the docket for that because I just want to be prepared. I don’t like going into a situation where I don’t know, you know, what’s required of me so I’m just hoping they really thought that process out,” said Kristan Nigro, CCSD teacher, Steve Schorr Elementary School.

CCSD says it’s trying to make sure teachers feel supported and are comfortable teaching online. This will also be an opportunity for them to ask questions about classrooms and coronavirus. Support staff are also expected to participate, as well.

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

 

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

