LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District teachers are holding rallies this week at school campuses around the Las Vegas valley as their union continues to negotiate a contract.

Thursday morning, around a dozen teachers gathered in front of Bonanza High School to rally for better pay. The Clark County Education Association wants teachers to receive a 10% raise in the first year of the contract and an 8% raise in the second year.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said those raises would not be sustainable in future budgets because CCEA wants the raises to come from the $250 million in extra state money given to the district in SB231.

The district wants to give teachers a 7% raise in the first year of the contract and a 1% in the following year.

The teachers plan to rally at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday evening.

CCEA is giving the district until Aug. 26 to reach an agreement on a new contract.