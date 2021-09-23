CCSD teachers protest problems with health coverage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County School District say they do not have access to adequate health insurance and they protested ahead of Thursday night’s school board meeting. Teachers have complained of accounts being sent to collections and doctors dropping coverage due to their health insurance not paying bills.
Teacher Health Trust is a self-funded health insurance that covers 34,000 teachers and their dependents.
According to the teacher’s union, the non-profit is in a nearly $43-million deficit for the 2021 financial year. In May, CCSD provided an advance of $35-million to keep the program afloat.
THT Health also hired new management, which includes members from fields of healthcare and business finance.
Teachers, like Christian Haworth, a 6th-grade teacher at Von Tobel Middle School, are frustrated.
“It’s a matter of people’s lives, it’s their health,” said Haworth. “So everybody needs to see that healthcare is important for all of us, equitably. Not just administrators, not just teachers, not just support staff. All of us deserve fair treatment.”
Teacher Nichole Whaley of Desert Pines High School said she has months of unpaid claims.
“This is not a teacher problem, this is a community problem,” said Whaley.
Whaley plans to tell the CCSD Board of Trustees that the district, the teacher’s union, and THT Health need to take responsibility.
‘We need information,” said Whaley. “I can be patient that there is a problem and we’re fixing it, but there needs to be transparency, there needs to be a plan, there needs to be an answer.
“To tell me that ‘we need to let our financial responsibility fall on you and your purchasing power and your credit score’ is absurd to me,” said Whaley. “How much more accountability do teachers have to take before other people acknowledge that it’s not us?”
A class-action lawsuit was filed in August against THT Health, Allied Collection Services, and Digestive Disease Center.
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada released the following statement:
On September 7, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada (Comprehensive), sent a notice to existing Teachers Health Trust (THT) patients in active treatment, alerting them that they would continue to be seen as scheduled and without interruption. This commitment was made by Comprehensive without any assurance whatsoever that it would even be reimbursed by THT for the expense of the drugs it provides.
The letter also stated that, effective September 20, new THT patients would not be seen. This letter prompted THT to reach out to Comprehensive and new negotiations persisted throughout a two-week period. Prior to the letter being sent, Comprehensive had already negotiated with THT directly, and with THT’s new third-party administrator, for many weeks to resolve THT’s outstanding debt and plan for future services.
During the last two weeks and just as before, Comprehensive has worked tirelessly toward a compromise and fair solution that is not only mutually beneficial, but protects the educators in our community. At one point, verbal agreements were in place with THT to remedy this dispute before the September 20 deadline. But, now it appears THT may be backtracking on a solution and leaving thousands of local teachers and their wellbeing at stake.
Throughout the entire process, THT has mischaracterized the state of negotiations and, in fact has misled THT members as to THT’s own contributions to this unfortunate impasse. And, we are just one provider, let alone the several other good-faith providers in Southern Nevada being impacted by THT’s continuing mismanagement of finances.
Promises have been made by THT and now is the time for action. Until then, Comprehensive remains committed to its established THT patients and to the well-being of the Las Vegas community. We are – and have been – willing to resume accepting new THT patients once viable reimbursement terms are achieved.Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada