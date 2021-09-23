CCSD teachers protest problems with health coverage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County School District say they do not have access to adequate health insurance and they protested ahead of Thursday night’s school board meeting. Teachers have complained of accounts being sent to collections and doctors dropping coverage due to their health insurance not paying bills.

Teacher Health Trust is a self-funded health insurance that covers 34,000 teachers and their dependents.

According to the teacher’s union, the non-profit is in a nearly $43-million deficit for the 2021 financial year. In May, CCSD provided an advance of $35-million to keep the program afloat.

THT Health also hired new management, which includes members from fields of healthcare and business finance.

Teachers, like Christian Haworth, a 6th-grade teacher at Von Tobel Middle School, are frustrated.

“It’s a matter of people’s lives, it’s their health,” said Haworth. “So everybody needs to see that healthcare is important for all of us, equitably. Not just administrators, not just teachers, not just support staff. All of us deserve fair treatment.”

Teacher Nichole Whaley of Desert Pines High School said she has months of unpaid claims.

“This is not a teacher problem, this is a community problem,” said Whaley.

Whaley plans to tell the CCSD Board of Trustees that the district, the teacher’s union, and THT Health need to take responsibility.

‘We need information,” said Whaley. “I can be patient that there is a problem and we’re fixing it, but there needs to be transparency, there needs to be a plan, there needs to be an answer.

“To tell me that ‘we need to let our financial responsibility fall on you and your purchasing power and your credit score’ is absurd to me,” said Whaley. “How much more accountability do teachers have to take before other people acknowledge that it’s not us?”

A class-action lawsuit was filed in August against THT Health, Allied Collection Services, and Digestive Disease Center.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada released the following statement: