LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first day of school is less than one week away and teachers at Marion Earl Elementary School are busy prepping to get ready.

An upbeat vibe could be heard inside Victoria Girardin’s second grade classroom.

“It’s a work in progress and clearly there’s a lot to be done,” Girardin said.

She’s entering her sixth year as a teacher and has dished out a ton of cash over the years to make a welcoming space for her students.

“I honestly don’t even want to think about the thousands of dollars that I probably spent but the reality is, it’s a happy place for not only my kids but for me as well,” Girardin added.

Girardin said while many schools are overcoming the impacts of the pandemic the support from staff and parents has made it easier to help the students.

“We’ve been experiencing many behavioral and emotional issues with the needs of students that may have been exacerbated in the last several years but although we’re anticipating them, we’re prepared,” Girardin explained. “We’re working hard every single day on what they need emotionally, academically.”

Across the hall, first grade teacher Madeline Kelly is also entering her sixth year of teaching.

“I’m so excited to meet my students,” Kelly said. “I feel like they spent a lot of time away from us and probably really missing us.”

Going to school for the first time may be scary for many 5 or 6-year-olds, but Kelly is all about creating a cozy atmosphere.

“They definitely miss their parents of course, there’s always someone at the end of the afternoon crying that they miss their mom so we have to console them and let them know it’s okay,” Kelly said.

For Kelly, it’s all about shaping the future of our kids that may grow up to be teachers, doctors, and even the next president of the United States.

“It’s just nice to help them accomplish their goals and help them get some good ideas even in first grade to help them reach those goals because sometimes at home we’re not always hearing those encouraging words,” Kelly added.

The first day of school for Clark County School District students is August 7th.