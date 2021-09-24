CCSD teachers looking for answers on their health care coverage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District teachers are looking for answers regarding their health care coverage from the board at Thursday’s night meeting.

According to the teachers, they say t-h-t health is not paying the bills.

A 2nd-grade elementary school teacher Jill Anna Myers teaches in Bunkerville, which is in Clark County and is about a 50-minute drive from Las Vegas. She says dealing with these issues has been tough.

“The run about that they play with billing and as far as kicking stuff back and expecting our secondary insurance to always come in to play,” Myers added. “We are very much a minority out here in these outlying schools. We don’t have the ability to get with these bigger groups in Vegas and feel like we are supported,” she said.

Former CCSD science teacher, Mike Rowe says he was fully satisfied with his healthcare plan years prior, but now is upset to see how things have changed. “It seems like it has been on a decline from when i originally started in the school district up until now,” Rowe added.

CCSD released a statement saying “to the Clark county education association stating that teachers deserve an effective, functioning health plan and that Clark County Education Association has failed to answer questions about the solvency of the trust.”

The next school board meeting is set for Oct. 14th.



