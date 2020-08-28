CCSD teachers experience virtual classroom disturbances

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD reported a data security incident to its systems Thursday. The district did not elaborate but mentioned its working with local and federal authorities right now.

This comes as various teachers experienced classroom disturbances this week.

Patrick Mohrbacher and various CCSD educators notice people dropping-in their virtual classrooms unexpectedly.

“I did have two students that tried to get into my class,” Mohrbacher said. “There’s going to be things that pop up that we just didn’t expect.”

Those people are causing classroom disturbances.

“It wasn’t the cursing it was some of the other really vulgar inappropriate things that you just don’t want to ever hear from a teenager,” added Jim Frazee, teacher at Centennial High School

Frazee says it’s likely happening because of students sharing classroom codes, but the centennial high school teacher and others are finding ways to fight it.

“Educators are creative, administrators are creative and we’ve come up with some solutions for this,” Frazee said. “I do my Google Meet with the closed captions on and if somebody would’ve gotten in and said something inappropriate, print screen and I’d have proof to hand it over.”

Students caught can face some serious consequences. A CCSD Police spokesperson says that includes removal from online lessons and instead completing paper assignments.

School administrations mainly handle complaints, but CCSDPD investigate if there’s a threat to the school, class or teacher. Officers will visit students’ homes and did that less than a dozen times this week.

In a statement, CCSD says, in part, it investigates reported incidents. Appropriate action will be taken as needed following all established guidelines and policies.

CCSD says efforts to increase security for all of its platforms are ongoing.