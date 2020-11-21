CCSD teacher wins national award for exceptional work through COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Clark County School District deals with a difficult year of distance learning, one teacher recently received a national honor for her work to help students succeed.

“I’m just honored to be recognized by this at all,” CCSD kindergarten teacher Kristyn Poleski told 8 News Now of the honor Friday.

“I knew from when I was in second grade that I wanted to be a teacher,” she added.

Poleski dedicates her days to learning and love at Shirley Barber Elementary School. The transition to distance learning through the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy, but her determination hasn’t wavered.

She’s one of five teachers across the country to win the Juicy Juice 100% Thankful Teacher Contest.



“Learning never ends,” Poleski said of the process. “There’s always time to teach and there are these teachable moments.”

One student’s family took notice and nominated her for the Juicy Juice 100% Thankful Teacher Contest. Poleski was one of five first place winners in the country.

“I just didn’t think that something like this could happen,” Poleski said of the award. “It was just a very humbling moment.”

She now hopes this recognition helps all teachers realize the impact their work has on the world.

“None of us go into this for the money or the recognition,” Poleski concluded. “We just want to help kids learn and achieve great things.”

