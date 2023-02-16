LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District teacher who was accused of stealing from the district and was then cleared is expected to return to the classroom next week.

This comes after the Clark County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue charges.

“I was just in awe. I really had no words, I still don’t have any words. I’m still in shock eleven months later,” Roy Goodell tells 8 News Now.

While he calls it a relief, Goodell vehemently denies any wrongdoing and wants to clear his name.

“I’m not guilty of anything, I didn’t do anything and that has come out,” he said.

Goodell began teaching at CCSD ten years ago. He said he was mission-driven and passionate about helping children.

That all came crashing down last year, when he was arrested for several charges, including grand larceny.

“In just giving my time, and giving my care to education, and to kids, what happened on March 4, was just being blindsided,” he said.

Goodell was teaching at Silverado High School at the time when he was approved by administrators and asked to leave his office. Eventually, he was placed into handcuffs and taken to jail.

“The gut feeling inside of someone thinking that I could do something like that, or be involved in something like that, it’s heartbreaking, it’s just heartbreaking,” he said.

The 49-year-old was accused of obtaining money or theft under false pretenses, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit theft.

It stemmed from his time at Sierra Vista High School in the southwest Las Vegas valley where he was the football coach.

Among several of the allegations, he was accused of giving away an iPad and forging a $4,000 invoice.

In January of 2023, prosecutors decided not to pursue charges.

When 8 News Now’s Joshua Peguero asked him why Goodell said he doesn’t know.

CCSD told 8 News Now it can’t comment on employment matters.

“It’s just time for me to get back to work. It’s time for me to get back to what I love and that’s teaching,” Goodell said.

Between working in Montana and CCSD, Goodell has taught for 25 years.

His last position in the district was as vice principal at Silverado High School.

“I’ve been a superintendent, I’ve been a teacher, I’ve been a coach. You just don’t throw 25 years away. They tried to throw it away for me,” he said.

But Goodell is trying to move forward as a district employee and continue his passion for teaching students.

“I think for my family as I said before, it is a relief. That we can put it behind us. But, they know that none of this was true,” he added.

Goodell said he and the district signed a settlement agreement allowing him to return to the classroom. His first day is on Monday, but no word yet on what school.