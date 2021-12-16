CCSD teacher vacancies of concern as new semester approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teachers at the Clark County School District say they are worried that another wave of resignations will come in the new year.

Teachers say unsolved health insurance issues, low pay, and a skeleton staff has pushed many teachers to leave.

Vicki Kreidel is the president of NEA-SN and a second-grade teacher who says she is noticing several teachers moving on to different options outside of the school district.

“I’m seeing people that I know are excellent educators either leaving, have already left or are planning their exit right now,” said Kreidel. “We need to be proactively trying to retain our good teachers, and no one will do anything.”

Kreidel says any more shortages could push schools backward.

“If they don’t have enough staff members to safely open a sight, they’re going to have to make decisions like going to distance learning until they have enough,” she added.

Currently, there are over 800 teacher vacancies, and in September, 8 News Now reported there were 750 vacancies.

Kristan Nigro is a Kindergarten teacher for CCSD and says teachers are stretched thin covering multiple classes and substitute shortages are forcing teachers to give up prep periods to help out.

“I predict that we’re going to have a mass exodus after winter break. The district thinks we have vacancies now, come January we’re really going to be in trouble,” Nigro tells 8 News Now. “We’re talking about working together again. We need to sit down, actually not we, leadership needs to sit down and discuss what they’re going to do about this problem.”

Despite frustrations, Kreidel says there’s still time to do something about it.

“They have a point where that’s it I’m done, Not everyone is at that point yet. so before we lose more people, the district should be doing something to retain the teachers that they have right now,” she added.

8 News Now has reached out to the school district, as well as the Nevada Department of Education for comment but has not received a response.