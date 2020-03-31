CCSD teacher shares issues contacting students due to outdated information

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District will not make up days this summer due to school closures. The state approved CCSD’s distance learning plan on Friday, which includes an expansion of the Google Chromebook program to give students access to technology.

Despite this, some teachers are still struggling with the digital divide.

All CCSD educators must contact their students at least once a week, a requirement from the state.

One district teacher told 8 News Now it’s proving difficult. She asked to stay anonymous when speaking with us on the phone.

“There’s problems with actually getting hold of the students.”

She claimed a big issue is bad contact information for some students in the district, including emails and phone numbers that haven’t been updated. This makes it hard to identify who truly has an access issue to technology.

CCSD seems to be addressing the problem.

“So we’re told, if you can’t reach students, then you need to notify your administrator so that they can then bring in counselors and see,” the teacher revealed. “I guess at some point, even going to visit students at home to make sure that everything is okay.”

Some teachers request students reach out to them if they haven’t heard from an educator yet. It’s also suggested to use Infinite Campus, the district’s online portal, and check the message center.

“Definitely reach out because all of your teachers are absolutely trying to get in touch with you,” she urged.

The district is working to expand the Chromebook program, according to the state. The expansion includes buying more devices and distributing them to students.