CCSD teacher shares concerns about returning to school in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The plan when school returns next month is still a concern. While some Clark County School District educators welcome going back to the classroom, others worry about it.

8 News Now spoke with a teacher about the issue and the very serious steps some are taking now.

Some consider teaching at a school next month a life or death situation, so much so, that they are working to get their affairs in order now.

“I know it’s almost every teacher I know who doesn’t already have a will is trying to scramble and get that done before we go back to school in August,” said CCSD teacher Vicki Kreidel.

Kreidel teaches second grade at Lomie G. Heard Elementary School. She’s also president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada, a small teacher’s union trying to address concerns.

“We’ve had a lot of members come to me and ask about our benefits, as far as, you know, discounts and attorneys,” said Kreidel.

Teachers considered at high-risk remain uncertain about returning to the classroom.

“They’re literally preparing for the worst.”

Some want to continue distance education, an option for students in the CCSD reopening plan.

“There are a lot of us who would like to teach online exclusively,” revealed Kreidel. “That way, we could give our full attention to the online students, and it wouldn’t be the classroom teacher trying to do Cohort A, B and C.”

It’s consideration to help keep teachers and students safe and avoid potentially deadly scenarios.

“If I’m put in a position of get paid or risk my health, I’m going to have to risk my health, like, I can’t do without a paycheck,” said Kreidel.

CCSD Trustees are considering modifications to the current proposal. The trustees are discussing suggestions submitted by more than 650 people. They will take a final vote Thursday.