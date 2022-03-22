LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) police arrested a teacher at Spring Valley High School Tuesday for stalking a juvenile.

37-year-old Aaron Morbioli was arrested following an investigation at the school that was launched in March. He has been a teacher with CCSD since February 2018.

He is charged with one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile.

Morbioli is currently assigned to home, which means he is currently not allowed on school property, per terms of a negotiated agreement.