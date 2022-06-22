34-year-old Cody Glass was arrested Wednesday for sexual contact with a student. (Courtesy: CCSDPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A CCSD teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual contact with a student, according to police.

CCSD police said that 34-year-old Cody Glass has been a teacher in the district since July of 2021. He was arrested following an investigation at Legacy High School that began in May.

Glass was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, where he remains.

He has been assigned to home per the terms of a negotiated agreement with a bargaining unit since the investigation began, according to police.

His full charges are listed below:

Seven felony counts of a school employee in a position of authority engaging in sex with a pupil aged 16 or older

Two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping of a minor

One count of coercion

Three counts of contributing to delinquency and neglect of a minor

CCSD police ask anyone with information about the case or who may have had questionable contact with Glass to call 702-799-5411.