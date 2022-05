LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District police have arrested a teacher, Michael Loyd, 34, for having sex with a student and possessing drugs.

According to police, Loyd is a teacher at Palo Verde High School and has been teaching in the district since January 2016.

Loyd has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

CCSD Police ask that anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had questionable contact with Loyd call (702) 799-5411.