LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A CCSD employee was arrested following an investigation at a school in the west Las Vegas valley.

Yolanda Gallman, 64, faces charges including one count of child abuse or neglect and one count of abuse of a vulnerable person, according to Clark County School District Police.

The arrest stems from an investigation at Preparatory Institute, School for Academic Excellence at Charles I. West Hall.

Gallman has been a teacher in the district since July 2022.

Following her arrest, Gallman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

She is assigned to home per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.