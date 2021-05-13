CCSD teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

Artl Lawrence has been a teacher with CCSD since 2007. (Photo credit: CCSDPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A high school teacher at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts has been arrested on a sex charge involving a student, according to Clark County School District Police.

Lawrence Artl, 37, is facing one count of an employee engaging in a sexual relationship with a pupil over the age of 16 and two counts of preventing/dissuading a person from testifying.

According to CCSD police, the investigation was started at Las Vegas Academy in Feb. 2020 and at that time Artl was assigned to his home. He has been a teacher since 2007.

He turned himself in to police on Wednesday, May 12 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.