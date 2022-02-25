LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District reports 1,502 absences among teachers and staff on Friday. That compares to 1,571 on Friday, Jan. 21 – the week CCSD returned after a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause.

The report comes a week after CCSD posted its highest number of absences from teachers and staff – 1,854 – which happened to come on Friday before the Presidents Day weekend.

The numbers show teacher absences aren’t coming down, and they remain high – especially on Mondays and Fridays.

The Clark County School District collects teacher and student absence numbers weekly, but it doesn’t explain the reasons for those absences. Teachers tell 8 News Now it’s a combination of sickness, dealing with violent incidents and being burned out.

Kristin Nigro is an elementary school teacher at Steve Schorr Elementary School.

“COVID is still around. People are still testing positive. It might not be as much as what we have seen in the past,” Nigro said, “but also people are extremely nervous even if they get a slight tickle in their throat, or sneeze and cough, they’re more inclined to stay at home than infect everybody else.”

Vicki Kreidel, the president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada said the growing number of violent incidents at schools have many teachers scared to come to work.

“If a teacher comes to me and says I can’t take it anymore, I can recommend Care Solace, try to get them some help and sometimes they end up going off on FMLA because it’s too much,” Kreidel said.

To top it all off, Kriedel said teachers are simply burned out.

“Most of the people who tell me they’re resigning are resigning to leave education, and that’s what scares me,” Kreidel said. “They’re not leaving to go work at another district because there aren’t any districts here. Most are leaving education to go into another field.”

Nigro anticipates the teacher absence numbers will drop as the weather gets warmer.

“With the weather being nice and people coming back to school, we’re really close to spring break, too,” she said. “So we just as educators have to power through the school year and put this one in the books.

She said, “This is definitely one for the books.”

The staff absences have also caused another problem: a shortage of substitute teachers.

A new regulation passed by the Department Of Education does permit more than 500 emergency subs to teach in Clark and Washoe schools for the remainder of this school year and next year if Nevada remains under a state of emergency.

The school district released this statement tonight regarding the regulation:

“CCSD supports the Department of Education proposal to give principals additional options for putting substitute teachers in classrooms. With the nationwide teacher shortage, school districts across the state and country must utilize every option to pair teachers with students to raise academic performance and satisfy the social-emotional wellbeing of our students.”