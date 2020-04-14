CCSD tackling how to deal with lack of attendance, upcoming graduations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are only five weeks left in the school year for Clark County School District students. Spring break just ended and students and teachers have returned to their virutal schooling.

But there are questions about what will happen as the end of the school year nears. Some of those questions could be answered this week.

While teachers, students, and parents are doing their best to deal with the challenges brought on by distance learning, one issue that has surfaced is a lack of attendance. CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara revealed in an interview last week, that the district has been able to only contact about 79% of the students which means 21% haven’t checked in for classes.

Teachers are supposed to get more guidance from the district Tuesday about how to contact students and how to log that communication.

Jara said teachers can also soon expect a learning plan for the next five weeks and into the summer.

“We’re going to put together some of our experts and provide another platform to provide content for our teachers and look at model lessons as well. One of the things we’re going to start requesting from teachers is they start sharing lessons so we can put them on a platform for others,” Jara said.

Another issue involves seniors and how graduations will be handled. In the past, graduations have been held at UNLV and The Orleans but since both are closed, a traditional graduation won’t happen.

“We’re going to call out our seniors to talk to them and get some ideas from them,” Jara said.

The district is also still trying to get Chromebooks to students who don’t have access to technology.