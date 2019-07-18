CCSD. Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara meets with principals to discuss dean situation; no decision made

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The future is still undecided for Clark County School District deans after Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara met with principals to discuss plans to keep their positions.

Some people 8 News Now spoke with said the event went well, but other staff members’ lives are up in the air, as they are left in limbo right before school starts.

“What’s going on? Where are we going from here,” asked Shadow Ridge High School Dean Cristal Boisseau. “We’re still losing sleep here. We’re still worried. We’re still concerned.”

Wednesday’s meeting comes a week after a heated CCSD Board of Trustees meeting, where Dr. Jara promised to explore different avenues from his original plan to eliminate the district’s 170 positions. Dr. Jara said he still needs to find a way to save CCSD $17 million.

Eldorado High School principal David Wilson called Wednesday’s meeting with the superintendent a success. He told 8 News Now he hopes schools can move money around without making significant changes.

“What we’re looking to do is turn around and let our sot teams look at how can we fill the void,” Wilson said. “And still get the positions that we need into our schools, which we can do.”

All this, so deans like Boisseau can move forward while they help our kids learn with a sense of security.

“It is our jobs,” she added. “We’re the ones that need to be a part of that conversation.”

8 News Now also reached out to Dr. Jara’s team about his plans moving forward. CCSD sent the following statement:

“Dr. Jara continues to echo the sentiment that he wants to make

sure all viable options have been exercised before he provides an updated recommendation to the Board of School Trustees. Working to balance the budget will be a priority for the district to ensure that our students continue to receive an education experience

ripe with options and opportunities.”

Dr. Jara is also set to meet with CCSD teachers and support staff this week to discuss other options. A decision must be made on or before July 30, 2019, as that’s when teachers and deans have to report back to campus for the 2019-2020 school year.