LIVE: CCSD Superintendent resumes role at school board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being fired from his position in October, the decision was made to rescind the action and reinstate Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara which took place last month.

On Thursday evening, the CCSD school board will hold its first meeting with Dr. Jara resuming his role at the table.

8 News Now obtained an agreement between Dr. Jara the CCSD Board of Trustees, citing better cooperation moving forward.

The agreement sheds light on prior conflicts between the board and Dr. Jara, mentioning that the board will communicate on meeting agendas, and only use authority as a group, and not as a single trustee acting alone, and discuss Dr. Jara’s claims of harassment.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Jara, CCSD Board President Linda Cavazos, Board Trustees Irene Cepeda, and Evelyn Garcia Morales.

On Sunday, CCSD Board Trustee Danielle Ford posted a set of Tweets in which she wrote, “There are current issues related to me, an elected official, being excluded from Board/attorney meetings, purportedly for violating confidentiality. There is no established precedent for this action, and there is no definitive proof that any breach of confidentiality occurred within the parameters set previously.”

One man stood up and said he hopes the “chaos” regarding Dr. Jara and the board comes to an end, so other issues, including health insurance and staff shortages can be addressed. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/dm0FPbKxns — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) December 10, 2021

8 News Now has reached out to Trustee Ford, she says she was excluded from the meeting in which the board and its attorney made the agreement.

The agreement also stated that any trustee that doesn’t stick with the plan will be disciplined.

“You reinstated somebody. Let’s move forward.”



A woman stands up to support Dr. Jara and promote peace in the district moving forward. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/y9oVHxyDlD — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) December 10, 2021