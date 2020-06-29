CCSD Superintendent: Student referrals to juvenile justice system down 28% over 3 years, less for Black students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fewer students have been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice Services over the past three years but the decrease has not been as significant for Black students, according to a news release from CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

According to him, overall there was a 28% decrease but for Black students the decrease was 22%.

“We are taking a close look at why that happened so that we can work to address the underlying cause. We are here to educate the children of Clark County, not prepare them for the prison pipeline. Many of those behind prison walls today, across this nation, were failed during their K-12 experience,” Jara wrote in the release.

Jara points out the district has nearly 320,000 students representing a rich and diverse ethnic tapestry. He refers to the long-standing issue of racism and repression in America once again resurfacing in recent weeks. He adds the district has zero tolerance policy when it comes to discrimination and so does he.

“As a Latino man with a role that requires a high level of responsibility and the public’s trust, I want to make it clear that we will respect the rights of every child being educated by this District.”

Jara said the district works diligently to address issues of school safety and while CCSD’s Police Department works closely with other law enforcement, it is only to keep the community safe.

“Those partnerships are in no way intended to strengthen the arm of the law against our community, but only to assist in keeping our community safe,” he wrote. “CCSDPD works diligently to find alternatives to citations and responses to minor incidents for students.”