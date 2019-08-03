CCSD superintendent says budgets are balanced heading into new school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Balancing the Clark County School District’s budget is always a tough task, but it’s been even more contentious trying to balance it for the 2019-2020 school year. On Friday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara commented for the first time since secondary schools submitted their re-adjusted budgets on Tuesday, and it was good news.

“The team has been looking at them, and they’re all approved,” Jara said.

The modifications to balance the budget occurred after Jara reinstated the dean positions last week before telling all secondary schools that they had to reduce their budgets by $98 per student.



The district reviewed the readjustments, and Dr. Jara says the budgets are balanced heading into the new school year. The news is great considering the new school year starts on Aug. 12.

During the interview, Jara appeared to be confident about the readjustments.

“The latest I received was that money; the schools’ principals did a great job as I trusted them with to be able to balance their budgets,” Jara said.

He’s reassuring the modifications made will not trigger a teacher strike. The Clark County Education Association threatened that action if the district cut teachers or increased class sizes this year.



Jara required principals to abide and not cut support staff as well. The union also made clear that vacant, but funded teaching positions, could not go.

“None of those decisions were really taken away from the principals, and when I say taken away, I think, our principals balanced their budget,” Jara said.

However, the stipulations are causing the administrator’s union to explore whether or not Jara violated Assembly Bill 469, which is a state law that gives school principals authority and the ability to create budgets.

The tough choices come as the district works to save $17 million in the roughly $35 million budget shortfall.

