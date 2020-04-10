CCSD superintendent reveals coronavirus may keep students from experiencing a traditional graduation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was revealed Thursday that the traditional Clark County School District high school graduations might not happen next month. CCSD Superintendent doctor Jesus Jara shared his thoughts about the matter during a virtual discussion.

“Graduations in may; I don’t foresee that,” Dr. Jara said during a live stream with Khan Academy Founder Sal Khan.

Due to the coronavirus, there are a lot of doubts about whether or not CCSD commencements will happen in May. Jara admits seniors may not walk across the stage at typical venues.

“Our partner, University of Nevada Las Vegas, here, UNLV is where we host, and they’re closed, and they’ve canceled their graduations, postponed them, so we don’t have the facilities.”

CCSd continues to adapt to the situation. District staff is posting updates about graduation online. CCSD’s website states they’re still scheduled, but Jara plans to get feedback about possible alternative scenarios.

“Next Wednesday, I’ll be meeting virtually with all our senior class presidents from our schools,” Jara said. “We have 49 high schools to get ideas [from].”

Jara says he’ll also meet with high school principals next week to discuss graduation requirements for seniors.