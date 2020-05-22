CCSD Superintendent, parents discuss school safety survey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas community navigates toward our new normal, Clark County School District leaders asked parents to weigh in on the future of safety in schools. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and his team released an online survey Thursday, offering everyone the option to use his or her voice.

8 News Now spoke with one CCSD parent, who’s still considering the best options to keep his daughter safe.

“We of course want the protection for our kids you know ,” CCSD parent Frank Lomeli told 8 News Now.

His daughter is preparing to start classes at Green Valley High School in the fall, and his family is currently discussing options.

“If she is going to go to high school or waiting until there is a vaccine,” Lomeli explained. “Or trust the superintendent or the governor that my kid is going to be safe.”

Dr. Jara said as campuses look forward to next school year, CCSD wants parents like Lomeli to weigh in when it comes to COVID-19 safety.

“We just want to go out and reach out to the entire community,” Dr. Jara said of the survey process.

“This was an effort to get a broader, entire community input,” Dr. Jara added. “Not only our parents, but students and folks around the community can fill it out.”

The survey asks what people find most important, offering options like limiting classroom seated, blended learning, staggered schedules and enhanced cleaning procedures.

“It’s obviously for us to be able to guide our decision making,” Dr. Jara said of gathering data.

Therefore, though he still has concerns over keeping his kids healthy, Lomeli said he trusts school and state leaders to make the right decision for all our local students.

“Just to have a good plan for us parents to be calm and for kids to be safe,” Lomeli concluded of our school leaders. “They have a lot of work to do.”

If you’d like to take CCSD’s anonymous survey regarding in-person instruction and COVID-19 safety procedures, CLICK HERE.