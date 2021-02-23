CCSD Superintendent Jara tours school before some students return to campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Final preparations continue to welcome lower elementary school students back into buildings on March 1. Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured Goolsby Elementary School Tuesday to see their classroom setups.

“We are ready to welcome our babies back to start transitioning to face-to-face instruction,” said Jara.

He and the school principal walked around the campus, going into classrooms and talking with teachers about coming back and preparing for students.

Preparations include spacing desks, spray painting where students will stand outside for pick up and drop off, as well as wrapping playground equipment in caution tape.

Jara says he wants to start slow and steady before more grade levels return to buildings. But he adds his team is working on a possible update, following Gov. Steve Sisolak announcing new guidelines last week for reopening schools.

“Those are some of the things that we’re planning. I don’t have a timeline,” said Jara. “We are moving fast to make sure we follow the CDC guidelines and the Southern Nevada Health District. We’ll be sharing that with the board shortly.”

At Gooslby Elementary School to see a school setup under the @ClarkCountySch hybrid instructional model including classroom configurations and pickup/dropoff procedures #8NN pic.twitter.com/9IvvcMkjlA — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) February 23, 2021

He adds the biggest priority right now is ensuring the health and safety protocols prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lower elementary schools.

“The mitigating strategies that will protect our kids and my teachers and my employees, that’s my number one success,” Jara said.

He noted he plans to visit other elementary schools in the valley this week to see their preparations and setup before Monday.