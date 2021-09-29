LIVE: CCSD Superintendent Jara to testify before U.S. House subcommittee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will be in the national spotlight when he testifies before the U.S. House Wednesday about the pandemic’s impact on education.

He will be speaking before the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor’s Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Subcommittee. The hearing begins at 7:15 a.m.

Jara is expected to talk about grades, staff shortages, and COVID protocols in the Clark County School District as well as the district’s plans to resume normal operations.

CCSD is the nation’s fifth-largest school district. Last night, during a virtual school district town hall, the district focused on how it plans to spend the $770 million it’s receiving through the American Rescue Plan. The federal money will be used to help recruit teachers, and offer parent support and mental health services.

Jara added, the district has also learned, community engagement is critical when it comes to updating the district’s recovery plan.

“As we tapped into some underserved families that we’ve never tapped into we learned a lot. We learned when we closed down our schools, connecting kids was the road map and public, private partnerships,” he said.

Jara also discussed the school bus driver shortage which is impacting districts all over the country. Jara said he is working with the bargaining unit to provide incentives for drivers and also working on bus passes for students.

Jara said the school district hasn’t been fully staffed since the 1990s.