CCSD Superintendent Jara responds to concerns as students prepare to return to classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is now responding to student and family concerns, as students prepare to return to the classroom.

During the board meeting, students spoke about how much distance education has impacted their grades and mental health. Now Superintendent Jara says he hears their concerns, and says the plan in place will offer them support.

After nearly a year of distance education, many parents and students are fed up, wanting everyone to be back in the classroom full time.

Although some students want that to happen quicker than anticipated, the school district is asking for even more patience.

“I understand their concerns,” said Superintendent Jara. “Remote education has not worked for everybody.”

On Monday, some students pre-k through third grade will head back into the classroom, with other grades joining the hybrid model by April 6.

Some students say this is not good enough, and they want to be back in school immediately. Their concerns surround the impact of the pandemic on mental health, the lack of opportunities for sports or extra curriculars and how they’re not retaining information through virtual learning.

Superintendent Jara says while schools have been doing distance education for too long, he would rather go slowly than rush into it and have to close again.

“We weren’t prepared, nobody was prepared across the world,” Superintendent Jara said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our educators really helping our kids. This is why we are working so hard to find ways to get kids back in school. I think this plan will do that and will provide some support for our kids.”

During the board meeting, Superintendent jara said they are focusing on student events such as prom and graduation.

Superintendent Jara says they are looking into having them in person, but that will depend on available venues and social distancing protocols.

On Friday, Superintendent Jara also addressed the importance of road safety, as kids walk and bus to school next week. For a break down of school bus protocols, CLICK HERE.