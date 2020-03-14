CCSD Superintendent Jara releases statement, school still scheduled for Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Possibly in response to the public outcry, or the pressure from unions representing CCSD employees calling for the closure of schools, CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara released a statement Saturday regarding the district’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
You can read his full statement below:
The safety of our students, staff and community continues to remain my top priority. This morning, I met with a coalition of partners, including our health officials, regarding measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in our communities.
At this time, we are opening CCSD schools as normally scheduled this coming Monday, March 16. However, I have not ruled out a short-term closure and will continue working with the Board of School Trustees, and our state and local partners, especially our health experts, to evaluate next steps.
I will keep our parents, employees, and school communities up to date on any decisions or information impacting our schools.
Thank you once more for your patience as we all adapt to respond to the changing environment created by this pandemic.CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara