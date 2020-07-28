CCSD Superintendent Jara apologizes, makes good on ‘truant’ meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara who was called out for being late to a meeting last week was able to reconnect with the Hispanic parents, teachers and students on Monday.

Jara was supposed to meet with the Make the Road Nevada and Youth Power Project on July 21 but showed up halfway through the scheduled meeting upsetting those in attendance who said their time had been wasted. Jara was asked to reschedule the meeting and he did.

That meeting happened on Monday, July 27 and opened with an apology from Jara.

Members from both organizations said they had an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns which included the digital-divide that low-income families face in Clark County with distance learning.

Jara assured the groups that households with the most need for distance technology learning will take priority.

Members from the Youth Power Project wanted Jara to commit to police-free schools but he defended the needed for police presence on school grounds.

“We are committed to continue the conversation and put black and brown student’s lives at the forefront,” the group said in a news release.

Both organizations said they appreciated Jara’s efforts to reschedule the meeting and keep communications open.

You can watch that meeting at this link.