CCSD superintendent hosts virtual town hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara hosted a virtual town hall to showcase the results of the Focus on the Future for Kids, a community input gathering process.

CCSD will receive approximately $770 million in federal funds over the next three years to help support the needs of students and address the impact of the pandemic on educational outcomes.

The school district plans to use the federal stimulus dollars coming to the district as an opportunity to jumpstart our community’s collective vision for local schools.

Some of the funding is expected to go towards teacher recruitment, support for parents and mental health services.

“We learned when we closed down our schools, connecting kids was the roadmap, public, private partnerships. There’s room and space for everyone to be involved,” said Jara.

He is expected to speak to the U.S. House subcommittee on Wednesday about the impact of the pandemic.