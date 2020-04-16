CCSD superintendent holds virtual meeting with student body presidents to hear graduation suggestions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High School seniors within the Clark County School District don’t want to see the coronavirus ruin its chances of having graduation, so they’re offering up suggestions. The student body presidents of all of the high schools in CCCSD were invited to speak with Dr. Jesus Jara via a virtual meeting Wednesday.

The virtual meeting proved to be very productive as most student body presidents agreed that they wanted something in person and not a drive-in ceremony. They all said they want recognition for their accomplishments despite the circumstances.

“Hopefully, the seniors right now get some kind of last — like — final hooray before we finish off our whole high school careers,” said Allie Jacobson, Spring Valley High School class president.

Jacobson and her peers offered various suggestions about commencement celebrations. The ideas ranged from delaying graduations to using campus facilities or live streaming ceremonies.

The live stream could allow families and friends to watch students walk across the stage if CDC guidelines don’t allow for a crowd over a certain number of people.

Some seniors asked Jara to consider the size of schools before making a decision since one graduating class has only 12 seniors compared to other schools with hundreds. Jacobson says she ideally wants to walk across the stage but is willing to consider alternatives.

“I’m honestly open to anything because anything is better than nothing,” she said. “But it would be nice if there were like an in-person one. But if that’s — like — not allowed with the whole situation, then I understand that.”

While deciding graduation alternatives, some high schools are finding other ways to celebrate the class of 2020.

Spring Valley High school plans to turn on the stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. on Friday night, which is 2020 in military time. Staff also plan to line-up their cars along a route for students to drive-by and wave

“Even just that is really — like — cool to see that they want to see us again and they kind of want to give us — even during all these uncertain times — something to look forward too,” Jacobson said.

Another big concern for thousands of seniors is making sure they have enough credits to graduate. But they don’t have to worry. On Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak, D-NV, announced that he was clearing any barriers.

He issued an emergency declaration directed to support high school students graduating on-time. The state superintendent now has the authority to suspend certain requirements for graduation, such as the civic exam.

CCSD confirms that the test is now waived for seniors. Dr. Jara plans to meet with principals by the end of the week to finalize a graduation plan.