CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addresses graduation, returning to campuses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara hosted a virtual community town hall Tuesday. He answered questions about what the district is doing moving forward during the pandemic.

One of the first questions was about if school will return and who makes that decision.

“The governor was very clear that it will be up to the state Chief Health Officer, who will allow us to come back to school when it was healthy. And looking at data, it will be his decision,” answered Jara.

The superintendent answered a few questions from parents wondering what school will be like when it returns.

Jara said if or when they do, they will be making changes to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

If the Department of Education allows school to return within 10 days of the last day of school, May 20, he said he doesn’t see students returning to campus.

Several graduation questions also came up. Jara said requirements will stay the same as of now. In terms of graduation ceremonies, he replied:

“We are not going to cancel our graduation. What it will look like depends on how we are going to be able to obviously follow the CDC guidelines and find a way to celebrate our students.”

Jara said he will be meeting with senior presidents tomorrow to discuss graduation ideas.

He also addressed technology. Jara said they are looking to see if there is money available to buy Chromebook devices for students in need.

He also talked about the 4% budget cut mandated by the state. He noted as of now, he is looking into ways to minimize cuts and impacts to the district.

Jara hopes declining state grants by sending money back and federal aid money can balance out the mandated cuts.

Today was the first of four town halls.