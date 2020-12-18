CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to serve on state’s Children’s Commission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will serve our communities’ most vulnerable children in a new role.

He was appointed to the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child and Family Services Children’s Commission Friday.

“Our most vulnerable children often face adult problems that can create more obstacles for them to succeed in school,” said Jara in a news release. “I am honored to be appointed to the Children’s Commission that works to coordinate and share resources that benefit children most in need in the community.”

CCSD says the commission essentially works as an “umbrella” organization, with membership that includes governmental, private and philanthropic stakeholders. It gathers family-serving entities, coordinates the sharing of resources and expertise and works to identify and fill gaps and services in communities.

Commission co-chair Justice Nancy Saitta shared why Jara was a good fit in the release, saying, “Schools play a pivotal part in serving the children of our state both as an educational foundation and often as the one consistent contact for the child. It goes without saying that education is a powerful tool for our kids. The input that Superintendent Jara can provide will be an essential element of the Commission’s work.”