CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara ‘disappointed’ with portions of trustees’ evaluation, but respects, supports process

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said he is “disappointed” with portions of the Board of Trustees’ evaluation of him but that he respects and supports the importance of the process.

Trustees presented a 2020 Summative Evaluation of the district’s superintendent during a virtual special board meeting Tuesday night.

Jara issued a statement after its conclusion, writing:

While I am disappointed with some parts of the evaluation that I received from the Board of Trustees, I respect and support the importance of the process. As I have done since I took on this role as your Superintendent, I will continue to make the educational, mental, and physical welfare of our 315,000 students my top priority and my unwavering focus.

We are living in unprecedented times, and I can tell you with certainty that this has been the most challenging time in my career. We are all gravely concerned about the impact of COVID-19, as well as the many challenges that we faced before the pandemic began.

Parents, students, and staff are divided, as are many educational leaders and Board members as to how best to respond to the virus. There has been much debate, and yes, criticism from all sides as to how, when and even if we are to reopen schools. Understandably, fear and anxiety have created great uncertainty and much friction. Through it all, I have made every effort to communicate with parents, teachers, and students and, of course, the school board.

Open dialogue is important as we move forward and work with our principals, teachers, support staff, and health professionals. I will continue to communicate transparently and directly on all matters affecting our students and schools. This will be even more critical as safely reopening our schools soon becomes a reality.

Dr. Jesus Jara, Superintendent of Clark County School District schools