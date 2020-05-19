CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara discusses special education report, end of the school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District’s Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara discussed a recent report regarding CCSD’s special education program in a virtual meeting on Zoom video conference May 19.

The report, done by the Council of the Great City Schools, outlines 10 recommendations. One includes expediting the district’s system that helps determine how students are placed in academic programs. Dr. Jara said he plans to move ahead with a plan despite the district’s nearly $40 million budget deficit.

The report was presented to CCSD’s Board of School Trustees at the May 14 board meeting.

Additionally, Dr. Jara was available to take general questions regarding the end of the school year. He said parents should expect a public survey — in the coming weeks — for the next school year.