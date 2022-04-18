LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addressed parents and students over the importance of school safety following the return to classes after the district-wide spring break last week.

Jara sent out an email to parents on Monday just after 5 p.m., as a reminder regarding school safety and that “violence will not be tolerated on our campuses.”

He went on to add that violence and bullying, “isn’t just a CCSD problem; it is a community problem and a nationwide problem.”

Since the beginning of the 2021/2022 school year, CCSD has had over 5,000 incidents of violence reported on school campuses.

In his email on Monday, Dr. Jara asked parents and guardians to support students and “encourage healthy ways of dealing with their emotions.”

The email comes less than two weeks after the arrest of an Eldorado High School student who is accused of attacking his teacher.

The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) also announced on Monday that it is planning a rally outside of Eldorado High School on Tuesday, April 19, at 3 p.m.

The ESEA says the rally is part of an effort to shed more light on the rising amount of violence within CCSD.

On Wednesday, several CCSD teachers held a protest against violence at the school district office.

The complete email from Dr. Jara to parents and students is provided below.

Hi, this is Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. As students return to the classroom following Spring Break, I want to remind parents that CCSD schools are a safe space for learning, and we must work together to ensure our students and staff are safe at school. I am reaching out today to let families know that violence will not be tolerated on our campuses. Fortunately, most of our students have not experienced the violence and bullying we see reported in the news. But recent headlines show how the actions of a small number of students can have a tremendous impact on our larger community. This isn’t just a CCSD problem; it is a community problem and a nationwide problem. What is happening in our schools mirrors what is happening in our communities. Children need their parents and guardians to support them and encourage healthy ways of dealing with their emotions. Our children watch, listen, and adopt the examples we show them. Please talk to your children, be involved in their lives, and show you care. I have asked our principals to discuss and reiterate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct and the consequences for violating it. Which include battery against students or staff, violent acts, or drug distribution. The consequences of violating the Code of Conduct will have their most significant impact on students, and parents will be involved if their child violates these conduct expectations. Please take the time to talk to your children and remind them that violence will not be tolerated on our campuses. Dr. Jesus Jara, Clark County School District Superintendent

For more information on the CCSD Student Code of Conduct click HERE.