CCSD superintendent doesn’t expect school to reopen before summer break, but district is prepared just in case; budget cuts projected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last day of school for the Clark County School District is just about a month away, so the possibility of students returning to campuses next month seems highly unlikely. This information was the latest revelation by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara Friday.

8 News NOW Reporter Cristen Drummond spoke to the superintendent in a virtual one-on-one interview about reopening schools and budget cuts.

“If I look at a crystal ball, I don’t see us coming back to school this year,” Dr. Jara said.

Although Jara expects campuses to stay closed, he says he and his staff are prepared should they reopen.

“I have a plan for opening up May 1,” Jara said. “We have a plan for opening up May 15, and then we have a plan opening up August.”

According to Jara, his biggest concern with opening up next month is staffing the buses.

“We’re already looking at how the RTC, you know, they’re not allowing the residents that are riding to come to the front, they have to go through the middle. We can’t do that.”

He says navigating the new coronavirus pandemic is challenging. Especially when it comes to educators contacting students as mandated by the state.

The graphs from CCSD showed a decline in distance learning and teachers reaching students before spring break.

Cristen Drummond, Repoter: “Do you think the numbers will continue to go down as we get closer to summer break?”

Dr. Jesu Jara: “That potentially, that’s a concern that we have.”

Another major concern for the district is projected budget cuts. Dr. Jara says the central office will continue a hiring freeze. The district also returned grant money to the state and is now pursuing other options.

“I’ve also asked the team to renegotiate contracts with some of our partners to try and lower some of those costs as well,” he said.

Drummond: “When you said renegotiate contracts with partners, who are we talking about?”

Jara: “Vendors. Not collective bargaining.”

Jara and his staff plan to share with the board of trustees next week projected losses and potential possibilities. CCSD says it will follow direction from the state chief medial officer about when it’s considered safe to reopen schools.