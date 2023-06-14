LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The superintendent for the Clark County School District is apologizing over an email staff received asking them to pay back a $1,000 incentive.

In a letter obtained by 8 News Now, a CCSD teacher was emailed a note stating that “on June 9, 2023, the Clark County School District inadvertently paid you a $1,000.00 incentive, which you are required pay.”

The email then linked to a Google document form.

Yet, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent an email to staff on Tuesday, stating, “So I am writing to apologize for the error and the tone taken in the letter.”

Jara adds, “I may not be able to prevent every error or mistake, but I can assure you that we will treat you with kindness and understanding and transparently explain when mistakes occur.”

The superintendent said in his email that it was a “payroll mistake.”

At this time, 8 News Now doesn’t know what the repercussions are for staff who don’t return the $1,000.

Jara said the overpayment occurred because of a “coding error.”