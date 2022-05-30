LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Clark County School District (CCSD) will offer multiple summer learning opportunities to accelerate students’ academic, social-emotional, and behavioral development, all free of charge.

All Clark County schools will provide Summer Acceleration for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12, from May 31 through June 17, and select schools will provide Extended School Year services from June 23 to July 19, 2022.

2022 summer school will be provided face-to-face. There is no cost for CCSD students this summer. For more information, view the 2022 Virtual Summer School/Credit Retrieval page.