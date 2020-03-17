CCSD: Substitute teachers filling a ‘continuous vacancy’ will be paid amid school closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District will pay substitute teachers that are currently working in vacant teaching positions during the school closure, according to a letter from CCSD.

Read below the letter from CCSD to substitute teachers:

This is an update regarding pay for substitute employees currently working in vacant teaching positions during the school closure.



While CCSD is still working to determine how instructional continuity requirements will be implemented, we would like to inform you that substitute teachers who are currently filling a continuous vacancy will be paid from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.



Site administrators and office managers will be made aware of this decision and will be asked to submit time accordingly.



More information regarding instructional continuity plans will be forthcoming.



Thank you for the support that you provide to our children and our community every day and thank you for your patience as we continue to work through this evolving situation.



As mentioned in the above letter, the substitute teachers in continuous vacancy positions will be paid from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.

Gov. Sisolak announced Sunday that schools in Nevada would be closed through the scheduled Spring Break, up until April 13.