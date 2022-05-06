LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) police arrested 22-year-old Aaron Bronley on Thursday for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Bronley was arrested as the result of an investigation that was initiated at Shadow Ridge High School. He has been a substitute teacher in CCSD since February 2022, and has been removed from the substitute pool following his arrest.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and scheduled to appear in court June 2 at 8 a.m.