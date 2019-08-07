CCSD substitute teacher accused of lewdness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former substitute teacher with the Clark County School District is facing seven counts of lewdness with a child under 14 years old.

Steven Cochran, 72, is accused of inappropriately touching three female students while he was substituting for another teacher, according to an arrest report. It does not name the school.

The three students reported the incidents to their regular teacher who reported it to the school principal who contacted police.

The arrest report says the girls told police that Cochran patted their buttocks and chests, in some cases, more than once.

Cochran’s attorney said his client would not do an interview with police or take a polygraph test. Cochran has pleaded not guilty to the charges.