CCSD substitute shortage leads to incentive plan, recruiting 1,000 positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the new school year begins, the Clark County School District is working to address the substitute teacher shortage.

On Monday, the district announced a $1,000 incentive program if they work 44 days between August and October.

Teachers who spoke with 8 News Now say the substitute shortage is something that needs to be fixed especially during the pandemic.

“We need them, especially during COVID,” said Vicki Kreidel a teacher.

“This is the most important time to have an adequate sub-pool,” she adds.

Kreidel tells 8 News Now that some teachers are not using their days off due to the shortage.

According to a report from the district, the problem is worse than before the pandemic.

“When a teacher just needs a day they are ill or whatever we don’t have coverage,” adds Kreidel.

CCSD tells 8 News Now there are 4,000 substitutes and the incentives offer additional compensation as they work to ensure adequate staffing at schools.

“They say they have 4,000 substitutes in our district, I don’t know where they are they are not in our schools,” expressed Kreidel.

The concerns on both sides of this topic will be addressed at CCSD’s next school board meeting set for Thursday, Aug. 26.

At the board meeting two options will be discussed, the hiring of 1,000 substitute positions or outsourcing substitute teachers from a third-party staffing company.

Substitute teacher Kenosha Wright worries about the use of a staffing company to bring in new substitutes.

“If they bring more subs and keep what we have and increase our pay that would be great,” adds Wright.

Kreidel tells 8 News Now that better pay and benefits are the answer, not a staffing company.

“We don’t have enough bodies now, what makes you think we are going to have enough of a sub-pool with the agency,” she adds.

Teachers say their biggest concern moving forward is COVID and having to quarantine.

They tell 8 News Now they hope more substitutes can be hired soon.