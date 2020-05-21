CCSD students wrap up academics at home on final day of school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the last day of school for Clark County School District students. This day wraps up distance learning and an unusual end to the academic year.

The last day typically involves a lot of high energy on campus but instead most schools are quiet as students wrap up their academics at home.”

“Today I just got up early. I went to work, I’m going to hang out with my friends,” said Coronado High School senior Savannah Gardner.

Gardner was taking it easy on her last day of school. The Coronado High School senior initially expected to take two finals, but the pandemic changed how she and other students end their academic careers at CCSD.

Commencement ceremonies remain unknown as well as the opportunity to have all graduating seniors together in one room with their classes.

“Everyone has grown differently throughout the four years,” said Gardner. “Everyone has had their own experience in the four years, but to come together as one is a big deal.”

Gardner and other students are returning to campus this week to pick-up items and drop off textbooks.

She plans to attend Dixie State College in Utah this fall. Gardner looks forward to the opportunity but sees this moment as a limbo situation.

“It’s just, it’s hard because you’re essentially starting to open a new chapter of your life without closing the one that you’re currently in,” Gardner said.