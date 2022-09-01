LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though Thursday marks the first day of September, scorching triple-digit heat is making the Las Vegas valley feel like it’s still sitting in July or August.

As the new school year enters another month, kids have been forced to handle the heat during after-school sports in the afternoons.

Even though it’s about eight to 12 degrees hotter than we’re used to this time of year, Clark County School District officials have said they’re doing everything they can to keep students safe.

Unfortunately, many sports like soccer, tennis, and football need to be played outside during the day. Teachers and coaches emphasized that it’s all about hydration and taking heat breaks while consistently making sure everyone feels okay.

CCSD Director of Athletics Timothy Jackson said it’s also important to make sure that students are acclimated to the heat before they exert themselves outside.

“This is a rare occurrence that it’s this hot this late in the year, it’s usually an early August phenomenon,” Jackson said. “But we do heat acclimation for football to get them acclimated to playing outside, as you can see, we have soccer teams playing out here, we have the water truck out there, we’re ready to go. We’re making sure our kids stay hydrated.”

Jackson added that they have trainers on the sidelines for a lot of practices to make sure everyone looks healthy and is handling the heat.

Last year, CCSD moved many of its football games to later times so that it was a bit cooler outdoors. Officials mentioned that they rely on parents to make sure their kids are hydrated constantly, especially if they’re going to be outside.