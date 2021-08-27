CCSD students threatened after wearing Trump, American flag clothing to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday Shadow Ridge High School and Arborview High School are trying to get to the bottom of violent threats made against students.

The issues are said to have stemmed from some students wearing American flags and Trump clothing to school. The students involved tell 8 News Now after wearing their gear there were threats made against them.

Parents contacted 8 News Now after receiving a concerning voicemail from their child’s school, which stated in part: “We are aware of rumor of threats to both Shadow Ridge and Arborview High School and we take threats very seriously.”

“It’s a sad day when you can’t drop off your kids to school without worrying about terrorist threats to other students,” said Christopher Kennard, a concerned parent.

Arborview High School senior, Calvin Wasden says he reported the threats because he felt he and his friends were the targets. “He was told this kid would come shoot up the school and not stop until he killed each and every one of us,” said Wasden.

He also tells 8 News Now that he and his friends have been coming to school for several days wearing American flags and other gear supporting the republican party.

“We have zero intention of offending anybody and I do not hate anybody based on their political views there is not hate, all love,” says Eric Gates a senior at the school.

Gates says some students who didn’t like his gear, went after his Trump flag. “There are some rips right here on the corners and on the end of it, it was tied to my backpack correctly how the principal asked us to tie it and a student grabbed and ripped it,” adds Gates.

Issabella Maggio at Shadow Ridge High School told us half of the students there did not show up today.

A mother of another student who asked not to be identified told us her son was asked to remove a “Make America Great Again” hat several days ago.

She says he took it off and pointed out to the administration that other students were also wearing hats. Now she says her son is getting death threats.

Some parents said they agree with students being able to portray their beliefs at school. “As a military veteran, I think they should voice their opinion and they have the right. For them to be denied that it’s not right either, expressed Norman Maggio, a concerned parent at the school.

8 News Now reached out to CCSD regarding the issue to see if there has been any punishment for the students who made the threats so far there has been no response.