CCSD students, staff breathe sigh of relief as school year comes to a close

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County students are celebrating, as Wednesday was the last day of school.

8 News Now spoke to some families in the North Las Vegas who are breathing a sigh of relief, after a year of changes.

We all know that feeling of walking out of school on the last day.

“I am happy that it’s over… a rough year… I’m happy for summer,” said student Austin Kaplan.

“I am kind of shocked I made it this far,” added student Marley French.

It was not just a normal school year for Goynes Elementary Principal Brandy March. There were a lot of changes, and she needed to make sure staff and students could adapt.

“This year has been the most challenging in my educational life so many unexpected challenges,” Principal March said.

Going from online learning to hybrid to allowing in-person learning again just last month, teacher Rich Ireland had to be flexible.

“I feel like we persevered through it all,” Ireland said. “I feel like we had four starts to the school year, and this is our fourth closing of the year.”

Parents had to make plenty of adjustments as well.

“We had to learn how to be computer savvy again because as parents you forget,” said Ashley Jones.

But the message on this last day of school was for students to relax, enjoy the summer and return in August to, hopefully, normalcy.